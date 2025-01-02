World Share

At least 15 killed after truck rams into crowd in New Orleans

An attack on New Year crowds in the US city of New Orleans has investigators searching for a motive - and whether the man behind it had help in the planning. They're looking into it as a possible terror attack. The driver of the pick-up truck was shot dead after ramming his car into people, killing at least 15. Now, an explosion outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas is prompting new questions. The blast killed the driver -- both vehicles had been rented from the same company. Jon Brain reports.