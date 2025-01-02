POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Assad regime's fall major blow for Iran's regional ambitions
03:20
World
Assad regime's fall major blow for Iran's regional ambitions
Syria was one of Iran's closest allies until the fall of the Assad regime in December. The two countries' strategic partnership spanned decades. Damascus supported Tehran during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, and Iran threw its full support behind Assad during the war in Syria. But with Assad gone, Tehran has not only lost a regional partner, but also a key pillar of the so-called 'Axis of Resistance' to US and Israel. Reza Hatami has the report.
January 2, 2025
