05:10
World
Palestinian child’s health deteriorates amid Israel’s war on Gaza
“I’m afraid one day, I’ll wake up and find her dead in my arms” Palestinian parents share the heartbreaking story of their daughter, Misk, who was once recovering remarkably after treatment in Egypt but is now seeing a drastic decline in her health with the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza.Emaciated from muscular atrophy and severe malnutrition, they fear for her life due to a lack of essential medications.
January 3, 2025
