Israeli army orders evacuation of Indonesian Hospital
Israeli army orders evacuation of Indonesian Hospital
Palestinian medics report at least 54 killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday. In the north, the Israeli army has taken control of operations at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia. The UN has condemned deliberate attacks on medical facilities as war crimes. Meanwhile, winter rains and freezing temperatures continue to claim lives, with aid still unable to reach those in need. Victoria Innes has the story.
January 4, 2025
