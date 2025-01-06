World Share

UNRWA: Medical personnel in Gaza detained

Juliette Touma, the Director of Communications for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), discusses the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza during an interview with TRT World. She highlights the devastating impact of the Israeli military actions on the besieged enclave, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of medical personnel who have been detained by Israeli forces. https://youtu.be/oJkPRhQx-3w