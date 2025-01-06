POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine launches new attack in Kursk region of western Russia
02:12
World
Ukraine has launched a surprise counterattack in Russia’s Kursk region, with troops pushing towards several villages. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims the advance is costing the Kremlin heavily, causing significant numbers of casualties. Moscow says it is hitting back with artillery and air power. It comes as European leaders urge the incoming US president, Donald Trump, to help secure peace talks. TRT Worlds Victoria Innes has the latest.
January 6, 2025
