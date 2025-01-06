What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine launches new attack in Kursk region of western Russia

Ukraine has launched a surprise counterattack in Russia’s Kursk region, with troops pushing towards several villages. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims the advance is costing the Kremlin heavily, causing significant numbers of casualties. Moscow says it is hitting back with artillery and air power. It comes as European leaders urge the incoming US president, Donald Trump, to help secure peace talks. TRT Worlds Victoria Innes has the latest.