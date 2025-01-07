Former French President faces trial over campaign financing

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The latest and largest trial of former French President Nicholas Sarkozy has begun in Paris. Prosecutors claim he accepted just over $50M from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to finance his 2007 election campaign, which was twice the legal campaign funding limit at the time. Sarkozy, who denies all the charges, could be sentenced to up to 10 years. He already has convictions for illegal campaign funding and corruption, as Paul Hawkins reports.
January 7, 2025
