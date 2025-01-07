POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'The women who rebuild Palestine'
'The women who rebuild Palestine'
Meet Shereen Malherbe — a beacon of hope and resilience who’s weaving the spirit of Palestine into every word she writes. A British-Palestinian author, Shereen has penned four award-winning novels and a beloved children’s book series, now reaching readers worldwide in multiple languages. With her stories, she not only captures the struggles and beauty of her homeland, but also inspires hope among new generations for a free and thriving Palestine.
January 7, 2025
