POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrian officials say sanctions prevent country from making deals
02:52
World
Syrian officials say sanctions prevent country from making deals
The United States has boosted humanitarian aid to Syria, in the wake of the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The collapse of the regime in the country has seen a shift in international relations with the country, which Washington has said it wants to help by lifting heavy restrictions on trade. It comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by Damascus aimed at shoring up the political and economic situations in the country, which has been welcomed by Syrian citizens, as TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
January 7, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?