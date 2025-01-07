What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

More than 120 people killed on Tuesday near Mount Everest in Tibet

Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a powerful earthquake hit a remote region of Tibet near Mount Everest. Chinese media are reporting that the quake has killed at least 126 people and up to 10,000 buildings have been destroyed. Tremors have also been felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, parts of India, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Rajneesh Bhandari has more from the region.