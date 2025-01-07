POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 120 people killed on Tuesday near Mount Everest in Tibet
02:32
World
More than 120 people killed on Tuesday near Mount Everest in Tibet
Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a powerful earthquake hit a remote region of Tibet near Mount Everest. Chinese media are reporting that the quake has killed at least 126 people and up to 10,000 buildings have been destroyed. Tremors have also been felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, parts of India, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Rajneesh Bhandari has more from the region.
January 7, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?