Is Banning TikTok in the Balkans the Right Move for Kids?

Around the world, governments are grappling with the growing influence of TikTok and other social media platforms. Concerns over the spread of hate speech, violent content and their impact on children have led to sweeping restrictions and even outright bans. After several incidents in which TikTok videos were to blame, Albania joined the list and imposed a yearlong ban on TikTok. But can these actions truly curb the rising incidents of violence? Or do they infringe on fundamental rights, including the freedom of speech? In this episode, we look into the debate that is dividing societies: the role of social media in shaping our youth and the fine line between protection and censorship. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp