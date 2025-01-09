POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders caution Trump against trying to buy Greenland
02:17
World
EU leaders caution Trump against trying to buy Greenland
European leaders have warned US President Donald Trump that Greenland is not for sale, stressing its sovereignty must be respected. The EU’s Foreign Policy chief echoed comments from France and Germany, while Italy’s prime minister downplayed the threats, suggesting they were directed at nations like China. Trump, however, refused to rule out military intervention, citing security concerns. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
January 9, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?