POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanese parliament elects army commander Aoun as new president
02:18
World
Lebanese parliament elects army commander Aoun as new president
After more than two years without a president, Lebanon's parliament has appointed General Joseph Aoun, commander of the armed forces, to lead the country. His election enables the formation of a new government, a crucial step in addressing Lebanon's crises. In his inaugural speech, General Aoun emphasised that reclaiming Lebanon’s sovereignty would be a top priority. Randolph Nogel reports from Beirut.
January 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?