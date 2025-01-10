World Share

Lebanese parliament elects army commander Aoun as new president

After more than two years without a president, Lebanon's parliament has appointed General Joseph Aoun, commander of the armed forces, to lead the country. His election enables the formation of a new government, a crucial step in addressing Lebanon's crises. In his inaugural speech, General Aoun emphasised that reclaiming Lebanon’s sovereignty would be a top priority. Randolph Nogel reports from Beirut.