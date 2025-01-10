POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to delay sentencing
02:17
World
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to delay sentencing
A last-minute attempt by Donald Trump to delay sentencing in his hush money case has failed. The US Supreme Court rejected his bid for an emergency measure, and it will now go ahead later on Friday. The president-elect was convicted last year of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to an adult film star. Our Correspondent Frank Ucciardo looks at the legal and political ramifications of the case.
January 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?