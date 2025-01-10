POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nearly 180,000 people in Los Angeles ordered to evacuate their homes
02:01
World
Nearly 180,000 people in Los Angeles ordered to evacuate their homes
There's no sign of any respite from the wildfires raging around Los Angeles. At least 10 people have been killed and more than 10,000 structures destroyed in the fires fuelled by high winds and worsened by extreme drought. All this as 2024 is confirmed as the hottest year on record. The EU's weather agency says the world has now crossed the threshold increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Martin Markovits reports.
January 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?