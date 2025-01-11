World Share

MIT graduate student persecuted over pro-Palestine essay

“No matter how often I’ve missed going to class, the students in Gaza don’t even have the opportunity to miss their campuses” Prahlad Iyengar, a first-year graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was suspended and ultimately banned from campus for his pro-Palestine advocacy. Iyengar faced disciplinary actions for writing a pro-Palestine article in a student publication and protesting against Lockheed Martin recruiters at an MIT career fair. His pro-Palestine activism led to his eviction from campus in November.