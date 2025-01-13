POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan hosted a global conference on female education restrictions
Pakistan has just wrapped up a two-day global conference, where delegates denounced restrictions on female education, as contrary to the principles of Islam. The Afghan Taliban stayed away, despite an invitation. Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai was among the speakers, denouncing Israel for decimating the education system in Palestine. Kamran Yousaf has the story from Islamabad.
January 13, 2025
