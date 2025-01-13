POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is Israel's goal after 100 days of its siege on northern Gaza?
00:55
World
What is Israel's goal after 100 days of its siege on northern Gaza?
On the 100th day of the Israeli siege on northern Gaza, the region faces a dire humanitarian crisis. Since October 5th 2024, relentless bombardments and a total blockade have caused immense suffering, displacing thousands of people and crippling essential services. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, weighs in. https://youtu.be/q3SGqQWqEvU
January 13, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?