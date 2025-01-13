POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
5,000 dead in northern Gaza after 100 days of Israeli siege
5,000 dead in northern Gaza after 100 days of Israeli siege
In outgoing President Biden's final week in office – momentum allegedly builds towards a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. A final draft of the peace proposal has been presented to both sides after a so-called 'breakthrough' - but uncertainty remains over key aspects. It comes as the north of Gaza passes its 100th day under siege, with Palestinian officials claiming the region is witnessing “the most horrific form of ethnic cleansing, displacement and destruction”. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
January 13, 2025
