POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mediators seek to finalise Gaza truce deal after 'breakthrough'
02:36
World
Mediators seek to finalise Gaza truce deal after 'breakthrough'
Hamas and Israel are on the verge of reaching a ceasefire, marking significant progress after months of indirect negotiations. The US President has expressed confidence that the deal is nearly finalised, a sentiment echoed by both Tel Aviv and Hamas. Qatar and Egypt, who have been mediating the talks, shared an update within the past hours, confirming that discussions are now focused on finalising the agreement and its implementation. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
January 14, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?