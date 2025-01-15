POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Court orders rescue operations to begin at Stilfontein mine
The High court in South Africa has ordered rescue operations to begin at an illegal mine in Stilfontein following urgent calls from family members of trapped miners. A stand-off between police and hundreds of illegal miners working in the abandoned shaft began over two months ago. So far 166 people have come out alive, but authorities have retrieved 78 bodies. Tshego Fatso Magolego reports.
January 15, 2025
