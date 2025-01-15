The Balkans Energy Future After US Sanctions on Russian Oil and Gas

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices around the world are surging after the US imposed sanctions on Russia's oil industry. These are the most severe sanctions to date. They target Russian companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas as well as at least 200 other entities and individuals linked to them. The move is aimed to give the incoming Donald Trump administration leverage to reach a deal for peace in Ukraine. Kremlin says the new sanctions will destabilise international markets. The Balkans relies on Russian natural gas and the sanctions have already affected the prices and supplies. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies in Europe, has called on Gazprom Neft to exit ownership of Serbian state oil company NIS in 45 days. Gazprom Neft owns a 50 percent stake in NIS. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 15, 2025
