European Union Critic Wins Croatia’s Presidential Vote

Croatia's opposition-backed President, Zoran Milanovic, won another five-year term in office in a landslide victory with almost three-quarters of the votes. Backed by the Social Democratic Party, Milanovic has been accused of being pro-Russian by the ruling conservative HDZ party. He is known for his criticism of the EU and NATO. He also has opposing views with the country's prime minister on the Western support for Ukraine