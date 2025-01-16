LA firefighters hold the line despite extreme conditions

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World visits the Rose Bowl stadium in California, which has been transformed into a giant operational center to combat the LA wildfires.With one meal a day, 24-hour shifts and a few hours of rest in tents, thousands of firefighters are working around the clock to save lives.A cohort of more than 70 Mexican firefighters arrived on January 11 to support the containment efforts in the LA county area, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Saturday.In addition to Mexico’s support, over 1,000 fighters currently battling the LA fires are reportedly incarcerated. Wages for these squad members range from approximately 6 to 34 dollars per day, according to the Guardian.
January 16, 2025
