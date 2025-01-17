BizTech Share

Billionaires' battleground for space

Are the super rich exploiting space under the pretext of “redefining” it? From Musk’s dream of humans thriving on Mars to Bezos’s vision of turning the solar system into Earth’s industrial hub, TRT World's AI presenter dives into how space has become a battleground for numerous billionaires who are seeking to shape humankind’s destiny, raising questions about who gets to determine the future of humanity beyond Earth. #ai #billionaires #space