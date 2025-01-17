World Share

Israeli government poised to ratify ceasefire deal

The Israeli government is set to vote on the Gaza ceasefire deal after it was approved by its security cabinet. Hamas says all obstacles have been removed ahead of the planned implementation of Phase One of the agreement on Sunday. But Israel has intensified its attacks in Gaza ahead of the ceasefire. At least 116 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the announcement of the deal. Paul Hawkins reports.