POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli government poised to ratify ceasefire deal
01:41
World
Israeli government poised to ratify ceasefire deal
The Israeli government is set to vote on the Gaza ceasefire deal after it was approved by its security cabinet. Hamas says all obstacles have been removed ahead of the planned implementation of Phase One of the agreement on Sunday. But Israel has intensified its attacks in Gaza ahead of the ceasefire. At least 116 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the announcement of the deal. Paul Hawkins reports.
January 17, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?