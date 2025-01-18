POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Evacuees blame US officials for LA wildfires
“Our fire department was not prepared, It totally went out of control” Evacuated residents blame US officials for the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, citing poor leadership, fire department budget cuts, and water system mismanagement. After crossing several military checkpoints, TRT World accessed the Palisades and Malibu neighborhoods, where thousands of homes, vehicles, and businesses have been completely destroyed.
January 18, 2025
