Ceasefire marks fragile step amid Gaza's growing crisis
The ceasefire marks a critical but fragile step toward ending the Gaza conflict, shifting focus to the worsening humanitarian crisis. After 470 days of war, nearly 2 million Palestinians are displaced and lack vital supplies. Dozens of aid trucks and ambulances are waiting at the Rafah border crossing, which links Gaza to Egypt, but Israel has closed it, restricting crucial aid. Pinar Nisasta has the story.
January 18, 2025
