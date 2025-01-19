POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Smotrich seeks US support to annex Area C in occupied West Bank
03:14
World
Smotrich seeks US support to annex Area C in occupied West Bank
With the Gaza ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday and Donald Trump moving into the White House the following day, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is reportedly working to secure US backing for the annexation of Area C in the occupied West Bank. But what would this mean for the future of Palestine? TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim travelled to the village of Al Walajah in the occupied West Bank to find out.
January 19, 2025
