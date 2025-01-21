World Share

Palestinian Canadian Nurse shares his thoughts on ceasefire

''We can't trust them, at any moment they can break the ceasefire''Ahmed Kouta, a Canadian nurse of Palestinian origin, travelled to Gaza for his Master’s research but remained in northern Gaza as a volunteer. Having witnessed the harsh realities of the escalating crisis after October 7, he shares his thoughts on the ceasefire, expressing mistrust and concern over its potential to be broken.