Palestinian Canadian Nurse shares his thoughts on ceasefire
01:03
World
Palestinian Canadian Nurse shares his thoughts on ceasefire
''We can't trust them, at any moment they can break the ceasefire''Ahmed Kouta, a Canadian nurse of Palestinian origin, travelled to Gaza for his Master’s research but remained in northern Gaza as a volunteer. Having witnessed the harsh realities of the escalating crisis after October 7, he shares his thoughts on the ceasefire, expressing mistrust and concern over its potential to be broken.
January 21, 2025
