January 21, 2025
Palestinian Canadian Nurse shares his thoughts on ceasefire
''We can't trust them, at any moment they can break the ceasefire''Ahmed Kouta, a Canadian nurse of Palestinian origin, travelled to Gaza for his Master’s research but remained in northern Gaza as a volunteer. Having witnessed the harsh realities of the escalating crisis after October 7, he shares his thoughts on the ceasefire, expressing mistrust and concern over its potential to be broken.
