Trump’s presidency sparks concerns and debate across Europe
Europe continues to react following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday. The EU chief says the bloc is ready to negotiate, Germany calls for ‘cool heads’, and Ukraine’s leader says Europe’s voices must be louder to drown out any disinformation making its way to the US president. A hand gesture from tech billionaire Elon Musk at Monday's inauguration has also sparked controversy. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
January 22, 2025
