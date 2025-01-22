World Share

How Montenegro’s Ottoman Carpets Became an Icon

The Bihor rug is a key symbol of Montenegrin cultural heritage, influenced by the Ottomans. Over time, it has become a symbol for local families, used in ceremonies, special occasions, and mosque decorations. The rug also represents the connection between the Muslim and Orthodox communities.