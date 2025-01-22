How Montenegro’s Ottoman Carpets Became an Icon

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Bihor rug is a key symbol of Montenegrin cultural heritage, influenced by the Ottomans. Over time, it has become a symbol for local families, used in ceremonies, special occasions, and mosque decorations. The rug also represents the connection between the Muslim and Orthodox communities. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
