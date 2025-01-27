POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians return to north Gaza after Israel opens key corridor
01:59
World
Palestinians return to north Gaza after Israel opens key corridor
Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza are returning home in the north of the strip as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. It’s the first time Palestinians can return to see what remains of where they used to live in the north. Passage was granted by Israeli forces after a dispute was resolved over the timing of the release of an Israeli hostage. Randolph Nogel reports.
January 27, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?