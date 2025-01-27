January 27, 2025
01:59
01:59
More Videos
Palestinians return to north Gaza after Israel opens key corridor
Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza are returning home in the north of the strip as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. It’s the first time Palestinians can return to see what remains of where they used to live in the north. Passage was granted by Israeli forces after a dispute was resolved over the timing of the release of an Israeli hostage. Randolph Nogel reports.
More Videos