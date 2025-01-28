POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
M23 rebels say they are in control of eastern city of Goma
02:05
World
M23 rebels say they are in control of eastern city of Goma
The United Nations Humanitarian Office says fierce gun battles are raging in Goma. There are also conflicting reports as to how much of the city is under Congolese control, after M23 rebels claimed to have captured it on Sunday. More than two dozen people are reported dead, including 13 South African soldiers. Hundreds have been injured. The Democratic Republic of the Congo insists it will not cede any territory. Grace Kuria Kanja reports.
January 28, 2025
