POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions of Palestinians at risk as Israeli ban on UNRWA takes effect
02:16
World
Millions of Palestinians at risk as Israeli ban on UNRWA takes effect
The United Nations has confirmed that UNRWA’s humanitarian work in Gaza continues despite an Israeli ban on its operations. The ban threatens the organisation’s vital support for Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. For over 70 years, UNRWA has provided essential aid to refugees, and many fear for their future without it. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
January 31, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?