Flight recorders recovered in Washington DC plane crash
02:26
World
Flight recorders recovered in Washington DC plane crash
Dive teams have now recovered about 40 bodies from Washington DC's Potomac River after Wednesday's mid-air collision over the city's main airport. All 64 passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines jet, and all three people on an army helicopter are believed to be dead. Investigators have also recovered the crucial flight recorders that could provide clues as to why the incident happened. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
January 31, 2025
