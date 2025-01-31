POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of residents denied entry to their villages in south Lebanon
Thousands of residents of south Lebanon have been denied entry to their villages after the Israeli military refused to withdraw on Sunday. But following a year of displacement, many are resisting the continued Israeli presence in Lebanon and sit in protest at the entrance to their villages - despite increasing danger. Priyanka Navani reports from the Israeli-Lebanese border.
January 31, 2025
