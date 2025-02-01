World Share

Trump: Nothing Canada, Mexico or China can do to delay tariffs

US President Donald Trump says tariffs on incoming goods from Mexico and Canada will start on Saturday, along with higher tariffs on China. Trump insists the tariffs are for the good of the American people, as they will level the economic playing field and put a dent in drug trafficking. But there are questions over whether Americans might actually end up paying more. Kyle Haffajee has the story.