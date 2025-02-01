POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The ICRC reported that Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday
02:53
World
The ICRC reported that Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday
The fourth phase of the hostage and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas has been completed. 183 Palestinian prisoners have been returned to Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, while three men released by Hamas have come back to Israel. Talks are scheduled to begin on Monday about the second phase of the agreement, which includes the full withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza. Kristina Simich has the story.
February 1, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?