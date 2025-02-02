POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hama citizens mark the 43rd anniversary of the massacre in Syria
02:57
World
Hama citizens mark the 43rd anniversary of the massacre in Syria
February marks the anniversary of one of the most brutal incidents in Syria’s history, the Hama Massacre of the 1980s. A violent crackdown by Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad, resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. For decades, their stories were silenced. Today, survivors from Hama are speaking out, remembering those lost, and demanding justice. Noor Qormosh reports from Hama, Syria.
February 2, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?