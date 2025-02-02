World Share

TRT World January Highlights | Exploring Key Moments

January was packed with major events across the globe. From Israel’s war on Gaza and ceasefire talks to tensions in Lebanon, Syria’s front lines, and conflicts in Ukraine and Russia, the world witnessed key developments. In the US, Trump’s re-election bid took centre stage, while political shifts and ongoing crises shaped international headlines. TRT World brings you the most important moments from around the world in our month-in-review.