POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World January Highlights | Exploring Key Moments
01:00
World
TRT World January Highlights | Exploring Key Moments
January was packed with major events across the globe. From Israel’s war on Gaza and ceasefire talks to tensions in Lebanon, Syria’s front lines, and conflicts in Ukraine and Russia, the world witnessed key developments. In the US, Trump’s re-election bid took centre stage, while political shifts and ongoing crises shaped international headlines. TRT World brings you the most important moments from around the world in our month-in-review.
February 2, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?