Rubio demands Panama 'reduce China influence' over canal
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has delivered a warning from Donald Trump to Panama’s president over the country's shipping canal. He says America will act unless Panama stops what Trump says is Chinese control. The company that helps run the shipping route is a Hong Kong firm that manages ports across the world, and Panama rejects allegations it has violated the canal treaty. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain is in Panama City.
February 3, 2025
