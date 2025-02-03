POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump to halt funding to South Africa over land confiscations
World
Trump to halt funding to South Africa over land confiscations
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending US foreign aid for 90 days to allow for “re-evaluation and realignment”. Now, his next target is South Africa. Trump says he’ll be cutting off all future funding to the country pending investigation of cases of land confiscation. Grace Kuria Kanja reports that this comes days after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on an expropriation bill.
February 3, 2025
