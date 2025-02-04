Can the new UK budget rebuild Britain?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK hospitals, schools and social housing are all set to benefit after the newly elected Labour government delivered its budget. But its being accused of breaking its manifesto pledge to protect working people from tax rises, plus concerns over the UK economy’s growth. Will the gamble pay off? Joining Enda Brady on this panel: Susannah Streeter, Head of Money and Markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, Nigel Nelson, Political Commentator and Allie Renison, Associate Director at SEC Newgate UK.
February 4, 2025
