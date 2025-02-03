POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump says EU tariffs will 'definitely happen'
Donald Trump says EU tariffs will 'definitely happen'
In Europe, leaders have warned Donald Trump that his tariffs are likely to cause a trade war that the continent would not back down from. Trump has threatened a series of trade tariffs on countries including Canada, Mexico, China and the European Union. Although he has announced a freeze on Mexico tariffs, the moves have been widely criticised by politicians and by economists, and overshadowed a meeting of leaders from the European Union that were supposed to focus on defence. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
February 3, 2025
