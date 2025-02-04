POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hamas says talks on for second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
02:10
World
Hamas says talks on for second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Talks on phase two of the Gaza ceasefire deal have begun, according to Hamas. A little over two weeks since the first phase started, negotiations are reportedly shifting to shelter, relief and reconstruction. Israel says it will send a team to Qatar for the talks later this week. It comes as people on the ground call for an increase in aid, saying they lack even the basic essentials. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.
February 4, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?