World Share

Hamas says talks on for second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Talks on phase two of the Gaza ceasefire deal have begun, according to Hamas. A little over two weeks since the first phase started, negotiations are reportedly shifting to shelter, relief and reconstruction. Israel says it will send a team to Qatar for the talks later this week. It comes as people on the ground call for an increase in aid, saying they lack even the basic essentials. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.