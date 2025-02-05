POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump proposes US 'take over and redevelop' Gaza
03:05
World
Trump proposes US 'take over and redevelop' Gaza
Donald Trump has put forward a shock proposal for the future of Gaza, suggesting the US take ownership. He said he wants to turn it into what he called a 'Riviera of the Middle East', as he stood next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The outlandish idea has drawn sharp criticism. Saudi Arabia says it will not formalise ties with Israel unless a Palestinian state is established. Craig Boswell reports from Washington DC.
February 5, 2025
