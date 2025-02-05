POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Disaster of the Century | TRT World Documentary
11:00
World
The Disaster of the Century | TRT World Documentary
The 2023 earthquake in Türkiye was one of the most devastating seismic events in the region's history. Striking on February 6, it measured a magnitude 7.8 and affected southern Türkiye and northern Syria, causing widespread destruction across several cities, including Hatay, Adıyaman and Kahramanmaras. Two years later, earthquake victims have moved into new homes as the Turkish government continues efforts to restore the region.
February 5, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?