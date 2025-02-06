POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protesters demand accountability from NYT over Israel-Palestine coverage
01:23
World
Protesters demand accountability from NYT over Israel-Palestine coverage
“Never forgive nor forget the New York Times’ complicity in genocide.”Protesters are calling for a boycott of The New York Times, accusing the publication of spreading misinformation about Gaza and justifying Israel’s genocidal war.They point to the article “Screams Without Words”, which has been debunked, as an example of misinformation that fueled support for Israel’s war crimes.“Even though a ceasefire has been reached, we must remain committed to exposing the ways that liberal institutions failed to speak out against genocide,” said the Writers Against the War on Gaza group in a press release.Activists are demanding that The New York Times retract its “Screams Without Words” story, publish an editorial calling for a US arms embargo on Israel, and investigate anti-Palestinian bias within its newsroom.
February 6, 2025
