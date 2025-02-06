World Share

Türkiye's Antakya revival, modernisation, and historical intersection

The two earthquakes left parts of southern Türkiye in ruins. Antakya, in Hatay Province, is being rebuilt to protect against future natural disasters. Eighty percent of the buildings in the city were either destroyed or damaged beyond repair. The monumental task of constructing a new vision involves incorporating the most modern advancements in urban planning, while also preserving its ancient history. Randolph Nogel reports from Antakya.